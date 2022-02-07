The dome structures popping up next to the Cody Chamber of Commerce building have led to speculation on social media.
They’re public spaces that will soon boast a table, chairs and a sofa.
The domes are 11.8 feet in diameter and 7.6 feet tall.
“It’s a great spot to hang out,” said Park County Travel Council Executive Director Ryan Hauck.
He’s spearheading their development with the goal to have all six installed and filled with patio furniture provided by Haskell’s by the end of the month.
The transparent domes will be lit up and stocked with brochures about area tourist attractions.
The structures, which for the standard HypeDome models cost roughly $4,000 each, were purchased with federal Covid recovery funds, money that Hauck said would’ve had to have been returned to the federal government if it hadn’t been spent. He said the bulk of the funds the travel council received in federal Covid relief funding has gone to more traditional purposes in order to draw in more tourists, such as new ad campaigns for the region. Still, he wanted to try out something a little different, something that he said has been well received in many tourist towns in the region.
Last summer, the travel council requested more than $880,000 in funding from Covid relief funds. Hauck said he’d be able to provide a full cost for the domes and furnishings when everything is installed.
“Cody was in need of a new public space,” Hauck said. “It’s something I think will carry on for a very long time.”
He also said while they aren’t specifically meant as so-called Covid spheres, such as the way cities used them when only outdoor dining was allowed, they could certainly be used by people looking for a place to eat food from a restaurant to avoid crowds.
Hauck said he made sure to purchase domes that would stand up to the weather in Cody. They are made with UV-protected polycarbonate panels built to withstand up to 85 mph winds and 115 mph gusts as mandated by city code.
While they’re not heated, he said the enclosed spaces heat up quickly and could be comfortable with outdoor temperatures down to 30 degrees. They also have doors that can be left open and two windows each to circulate air, allowing them to be comfortable in termperatures up to the mid-80s, Hauck said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.