At dawn Friday-Sunday, six hot air balloons will be lifting off from Mentock Park in honor of a Cody man who spent hours piloting balloons.
Jack Way, who died Jan. 4, had been a board member at Yellowstone Regional Airport and member of numerous civic clubs in town, as well as an organizer of the Cody Wild West Balloon Fest.
His widow, Ann “Pink” Way, said she was surprised when a few of his friends told her they would fly balloons in his honor this weekend.
“It’s just going to be a tribute to Jack,” she said. “He would be so humbled to know.”
There won’t be anything besides balloons lifting off into the morning sky, but Way said people are welcome to come watch or even assist the pilots in lifting off. She said some may even have room in their baskets for some volunteers to go up as well.
The pilots are coming from Wyoming and surrounding states, all so that the man instrumental in starting the balloon fest can be remembered in style.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.