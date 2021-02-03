Wyoming’s Senatorial delegation to Congress has been joined by nearly a quarter of the Senate to introduce a bill that would prevent Presidents from enacting the type of leasing and purchasing bans on federal land that President Joe Biden enacted earlier this month.
The bill, called the “Protecting our Wealth of Energy Resources Act of 2021” or POWER Act, would prevent presidents or their appointees from doing anything to “prohibit or substantially delay” new leases or permits for oil, gas and coal or to remove federal lands from eligibility for that kind of permitting without congressional approval.
“The Biden Ban would be nothing short of catastrophic for western states that are already reeling from the decline in energy usage brought on by the pandemic and continued volatility in energy markets,” said U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) in a release she introduced the bill. “It’s a one-two punch that means disaster for energy jobs, families and communities.”
The senior senator from Wyoming, John Barrasso, echoed that sentiment in a statement of his own.
“President Biden’s ban on new oil, gas and coal leases is illegal and it robs people in Wyoming of their livelihoods,” Barrasso said. “Energy production on public lands is a critical source of revenue for our public schools, roads and bridges, water projects and other essential services. It creates good-paying jobs and is the economic lifeblood of Wyoming.”
Numerous groups have already voiced their support for the bill, including Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, and the American Energy Alliance. The four-page bill is available in its entirety to read at https://www.lummis.senate.gov/power-act-2/
