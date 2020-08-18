(AP) – Two well-funded Republican candidates with past federal office experience defeated little-known challengers to win nominations for U.S. Senate and House in Wyoming’s primary.
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney won the Republican nomination to get one step closer to reelection to a third term as Wyoming’s lone congressperson while former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis beat nine less-known opponents to win the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate seat in her bid to replace Republican Sen. Mike Enzi, who is retiring after four terms. The two will be general election favorites in GOP-dominated Wyoming.
