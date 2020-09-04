There have been some opportunities for hunting in August – including archery antelope – but Tuesday marks a big day for hunting in Wyoming as many seasons open in some form or another.
It’s the start of the small game season, and for many areas of the archery deer, elk and turkey seasons.
The weather is beginning to cool and stores are fully stocked with hunting clothes and other gear.
“Wyoming has a tremendous hunting season upcoming, and I want to extend a thank you to hunters for their support to conserve our state’s wildlife,” said Brian Nesvik, Wyoming Game and Fish Department director in his column marking the start of the season. “Take time to savor the Wyoming outdoors and your hunting trips. Use the regulations as your guide and best of luck in your harvests.”
This fall, G&F is again asking hunters to help with chronic wasting disease management. Hunters can help by providing a lymph node sample from your deer, elk or moose, for chronic wasting disease testing especially if hunting in a CWD priority monitoring area.
“These samples are important to determine and monitor CWD prevalence for the health of the herd,” said Scott Edberg, deputy chief of wildlife. “Follow all carcass transport and disposal regulations to help limit the spread of CWD, both within Wyoming and other states. Hunters are a key part of CWD management. Please read all you can about CWD, how you can help and the requirements for hunters on our website”
New hunters who haven’t been able to take a required hunter safety course can participate in the hunter mentor program. The program gives new hunters or those who have been unable to attend a hunter education course the opportunity to hunt under the close guidance of an experienced mentor. Forms are available on the G&F website.
Hunters finalizing plans can use the G&F Hunt Planner for maps and previous year’s harvest statistics. Maps are available for offline use, making the hunt boundary and land status lines clear for even the most remote hunt areas. As always, big game hunters are reminded that hunt areas denoted with an asterisk have limited public hunting access and are largely comprised of private lands.
Hunting regulations are available on the G&F website. Public access information is available through Access Yes, including walk-in hunting areas and hunter management areas.
Those with questions about regulations or licensing can call (307) 777-4600.
