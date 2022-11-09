Veterans
Dennis McGary (left) and Jack Martin met in Korea after enlisting in the U.S. Army, creating a 57-year friendship that lasted until McGary’s passing in July. (Courtesy photo)

For Korean War veterans Dennis McGary and Jack Martin of Cody, a train ride in Korea in 1965 was the start of a beautiful 57-year friendship. It all began as they sat together watching South Korean children digging for food out of 55 gallon barrels.

