Speakers addressing restrictions on the Outlaw Trails were almost evenly divided between advocates for just non-motorized use and those for multiple-use during a public hearing Monday.
“We all have a right to be there,” Gary Conner said about permitting motorized vehicles on the public land. “If we can be responsible, there’s no reason we can’t co-exist. We can work together. We can all share it.”
Ken Christensen disagreed, describing the area north of Newton Lakes as “extraordinarily beautiful and peaceful, and so close to Cody. Motorcycle noise would lead me not to go there.”
The resolution of the issue resides with BLM Cody Field Manager Cade Powell, who said, “Ultimately, I’m the decision-maker and will be taking the heat.”
The agency is studying the area of about 1,950 acres to assure there’s no impact on resources, explained Rick Tryder, BLM outdoor recreation planner.
“My main goal is to eliminate the stigma between user groups,” he told the audience of 90 overflowing the ALT-EOC room in the Park County Courthouse on Oct. 10.
“Everyone thinks their use is the best,” said John Gallagher, who’s led the effort to develop the Outlaw Trails for mountain bikers. “This area, in my opinion, is best served as a non-motorized area. We can’t support every use out there.”
Allowing motorized vehicles would change the area and change it forever, he added, while noting that he was referring to motorcycles, not motorcyclists.
Yet they comprise a significant sector here, in Jamie Curtis’ opinion. “I’m leery about excluding a big group that’s a part of our community,” she said. “It’s public land. It’s not us versus them.”
As a runner who frequents the area, she said she’d continue to do so, even if motorcyclists begin using it.
Brian Poor offered another view, saying “I think mountain bikes need to have their own trails.”
He expressed a concern that motorcycles would cause the trails to deteriorate and suggested other places are more appropriate for them.
Favoring multiple use, Greg Eckley said any restrictions would equate to losses. He added that outdoor recreation in Cody has expanded so much over the last 20 years that “it feels like it’s getting smaller. It’s important to handle this issue well.”
“Multiple use doesn’t mean everyone should use it,” commented Aaron Mulkey, who said he runs and bikes on Outlaw because of the character of the trails. “Motorcycles will change that character.” Noting that there’s no mountain bike place in the U.S. that allows motorcycles, he added, “I don’t think that’s the way we want to go.”
Yet multiple-use trails work in Colorado, with seasonal closures for muddy conditions and the posting of yield signs, Nick Lawson said. Further, he suggested that motorcyclists won’t try to ride every single trail.
Daniel Miller disagreed, citing the fragile soils of Outlaw – “I don’t think this area is appropriate for multiple use.” He reported that motorcycles have crushed rock formations and, because of their weight, do more damage and create “trough-like trails.” Also, he mentioned a personal note to suggest the trails wouldn’t accommodate both uses – “I would feel uncomfortable meeting a motorcycle here.”
Advocating for dual uses, Kurt Radzay said, “We can share and get along. There’s no reason we can’t all use it responsibly together.” He reported seeing trail damage done by both mountain bikers and dirt bikers. He also criticized the construction of the Outlaw Trails, calling it “unethical to build them without BLM’s permission and then say other groups can’t use them.”
When he learned about those “illegal trails,” Tryder said he asked Gallagher to submit a plan so BLM could determine which tracks were sustainable, which should be removed and which needed maintenance. He added another consideration, that the area includes core sage grouse habitat.
“Motorcycles will disrupt wildlife,” Alan Gee said. Both he and Scott Born cited the damage to the landscape caused by motorized vehicles. And Gee noted that Outlaw already accommodates multiple use – by hikers, bikers and horseback riders.
“I encourage the new BLM administration to look for solutions,” said Dana Sanders, a multiple-use advocate. Open access to public lands, Bert Miller added, is “very, very important” to generating funds.
Regardless of their positions, outdoor enthusiasts were encouraged to become involved by Wes Allen. For example, he said the Park County Outdoor Recreation Collaborative hosts multiple-use conversations and is short of members from the motorized sector.
“Park County is changing,” as new uses occur in new places, Allen added. “I challenge you to look around, think about what you’re passionate about, and put in the leg work to make sure that those uses are available when you want.”
