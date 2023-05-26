The Park County Planning and Zoning Commission has postponed a decision on the proposed Park County Land Use Plan to June, in order to allow more time for input from the P&Z commission and public.
The decision came at the end of a two-hour discussion on May 24 at a special meeting. While the plan has generated hundreds of written and verbal public comments over the last year, the P&Z special meeting was sparsely attended with only four individuals providing public comment.
This small amount of feedback concerned P&Z Commissioner Duncan Bonine.
“I’m surprised by the lack of public input and public attendance,” Bonine said. “I appreciate everyone who is here and speaking up. But for a once-in-every-25-years process, I would have liked to see standing-room only, just to hear what people have to say.”
In addition to allowing for more public comment, pushing a decision on the plan to June 21 will allow P&Z commissioners more time to review the many nuances of the lengthy plan, commissioner Brian Peters said.
“This plan is a lot,” he said. “I know all of us have jobs and other things going on, and it’s a lot (of effort) to get through every aspect of this.”
The comments and suggestions made by public commenters and P&Z commissioners on May 24 largely focused on tweaking the language, such as changing and clarifying wording and adding cross-references to other parts of the plan. But Bonine expressed a larger concern -- namely, that the plan would become outdated almost immediately after it is published.
Upon approval of the plan, the county will move forward on changes to its rules and regulations, which could lead to changes in zoning and other regulations as currently described in the plan, Bonine said.
“We adopt this plan and come right behind it with a zoning map amendment and new regulations,” he said. “As soon as those are adopted, the land use plan is outdated because what it says is current is no longer accurate … There’s a lot of information here that could change, and I don’t know if there’s an answer for that concern.”
County planner Joy Hill said she understood Bonine’s concern, but noted the land use plan was always intended as a “living document” that would evolve as the county does.
“The plan is very comprehensive in that it’s talking about the past, the present and the future,” she said. “It’s prescribing a future. So it will be outdated because it’s telling you to out-date what you’re currently doing.”
The version of the plan discussed by the planning and zoning commissioners on May 24 is just the latest iteration of an ever-evolving plan, Hill added.
This most recent version incorporates changes inspired by a round of public input in April 2023 when approximately 400 people contributed 900 comments on the draft version of the plan, she said.
Those comments led land use plan consultants Clarion Associates to add clarifications on a variety of subjects from short-term rentals to minimum lot sizes, Hill said.
The last land use plan was adopted in 1998, and this new plan reflects the many changes that have happened in the county over the last quarter century, she said. But in many respects, this new plan is very similar to what came before.
“There’s really not a significant departure from the ’98 plan,” Hill said. “I think Clarion Associates said, in their opinion, the 2023 plan represents 70% of what the 1998 plan had been communicating. The difference is that when the 1998 plan came out, the county did not zone according to the land use plan … so we’re now trying to correct some of that, which is a pain point for a lot of people.”
The final plan is one that will likely not please everybody, but hopefully meets the broad needs of the county, she said.
“Obviously, we have opinions all over the place,” Hill said. “We have people who don’t want Park County to change, and we have people that recognize Park County is changing and needs to change, and then you have everything in between … It’s an extraordinary effort to come up with goals and a document that reflects the average majority opinions of this county.
“The plan is not going to be perfect for everyone and we recognize that. What we’re trying to do is preserve the vision and values for Park County moving forward.”
The P&Z commission’s decision on the land use plan has been delayed to a 10 a.m. meeting on June 21 in the courthouse’s EOC room. The public hearing was continued, which means additional public comment will be accepted at that meeting.
Once the P&Z commission approves the plan, two things will happen, Hill said. First, the county will submit a request for proposals to solicit consultants for the upcoming rules and regulation updates.
Secondly, a 45-day public comment period will begin, during which citizens will have another chance to share thoughts on the plan. At the end of that period, the plan will come before the Park County Commissioners for final consideration and approval, she said.
The land use plan – along with a four-page memo explaining the changes made after the last round of public comment in April – can be read at parkcounty-wy.gov/wp-content/uploads/Documents/Planning%20and%20Zoning/Documents/LUP%20Adoption%20Draft%20with%20Memo.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.