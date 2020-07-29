Kristina Nelson has built a bit of a dynasty for herself when it comes to beef showmanship. She won her third straight FFA market beef grand champion showmanship buckle at the Park County Fair last week.
It’s no surprise.
She has been raising cattle nearly her whole life at her parents’ ranch off the Greybull Highway. Even going to college couldn’t slow her desire to compete.
“I’ve grown up with animals and showing,” she said. “I didn’t want to just leave that behind.”
She has participated in 4-H since she was 8 years old and has done FFA through high school and said it’s the life lessons and sense of responsibility she’s gained from having to care for another creature, no matter the time or temperature on the thermometer, that she cherishes most.
Nelson is continuing her love for ranching in more than just competition, currently studying agriculture education at Northwest College.
Just beginning her 4-H voyage is Kaiah Mills, 9, who lives on the South Fork. Mills won the beginner division in her first year of 4-H and showing.
“I got nervous at first and then saw the other steers getting away,” she said.
But with a gentle nuzzle on Monty’s chin, the steer calmed down, and she was able to steal the show with her bright plaid shirt and brighter smile.
Kate Mainwaring, 11, of Powell, won the junior beef cattle showmanship with Brutus. She said she expected to finish last, and deflected attention to her friend Rylan Gillett who competed in the same division.
“She deserves a big round of applause and compliment because she got stepped on and she is a trooper because she stuck with it,” Mainwaring said.
Cool and windy conditions made the cattle rather ornery during the beef showmanship on July 23, pacing and mooing impatiently throughout the event.
“It takes a really savvy stockman to understand their animals’ issues and do their best to improve them,” judge Kylie Patterson told the audience.
Nelson was able to keep her 1,575-pound steer Harley in enough control to take home the three-peat, while Mainwaring won her second straight grand champion buckle.
“You really just have to know how to read them,” said Mainwaring of the challenge.
Ryan Decker, 14, earned reserve champion in the intermediate 4-H showmanship. Although he was pleased with his performance, he said it wasn’t his best.
“I’ve won showmanship a few times,” he said.
This was Decker’s sixth year doing 4-H as a member of the South Fork Community Clicks, instructed by Ashli Koster. He said 4-H has taught him a work ethic, working anywhere from two hours to an entire day with his steer Poe.
McKayla Prows, also a member of Community Clicks, took third place in the senior division.
Prows said she tries leading her steer Buddy on a daily basis.
“Sometimes I will give him a break if it’s hot or raining – that way I won’t stress him out,” she said.
When it comes to showmanship, Prows said she watches others to help herself improve.
“And see how they do,” she said, before interrupted by a loud moo from Buddy.
He must have agreed.
Decker said the COVID-19 school shutdowns gave him more time to practice with and wash Poe, waking at 6:30 a.m. each morning to perform his duties.
“It was a lot easier to feed them and all that because we didn’t have to go to school right away,” he said with a chuckle.
Mainwaring shared the same sentiment and said she and Brutus were able to develop a relationship this year.
“It’s been very nice,” she said.
Further, she is grateful for 4-H instilling a love of livestock in her.
“It’s brought me closer to my animals and (I’ve) realized what relationship we can have,” she said.
