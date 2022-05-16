Cody resident Lloyd Mackie knows he fared better than many area homeowners in the recent 2022 property tax assessment, but his increase for this year is still more than three times what it would be were there a 5% yearly cap in place as some legislators, and even the county assessor, are proposing.
Mackie moved to 29th Street in 2016 and his property taxes have risen 39.7% in six years, with 17.9% of that increase coming in just this year.
“I am quite certain that we were not as affected as a lot of others,” he said. “I thought maybe I would’ve gone up higher.”
Many did, with some valuations nearing a 50% increase from the year before.
With the huge spike in property taxes across the state – many areas around Cody averaged 25% or more – people are focusing on how to keep such spikes from happening in the future.
On Tuesday, the Park County commissioners meet with county assessor Pat Meyer to discuss what can be done.
“We will be visiting with Pat Meyer during our meeting to try to come up with some common sense solutions for this issue,” commissioner Lee Livingston said. “I am very much in favor of some sort of property tax reform.”
In the past, both he and Meyer had spoken against legislation to cap property tax increases, with Livingston saying he didn’t think it was the correct tool. After talks with assessors in other states, Meyer is now calling for some form of bill to cap rate increases.
There is a program in place that can help some lower income residents. The program, supported by the Wyoming County Commissioners Association, is a state-funded property tax relief program, which is in place in Park County.
Livingston, as part of WCCA, said he spoke out against legislation this year that would have capped tax increases at 5% due to issues in how it was drafted. However, he did speak up for a property tax exemption for the elderly and infirm, a bill that failed to make it through the legislature.
SF 69, the property tax cap bill, also failed. The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Tim Salazar (R-Riverton), was defeated in the agriculture committee. Only Sens. Tim French (R-Powell) and Anthony Bouchard (R-Cheyenne) voted in favor. Sen. RJ Kost (R-Powell) was one of three no votes.
French did not respond to request for comment.
That bill would have capped taxes at no more than 5%.
Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper) had sponsored a bill the year before to cap property taxes at no more than a 3% increase per year. That bill passed the revenue committee 7-0 but was not considered by the committee of the whole.
“There have been several bills that have attempted to deal with it,” Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) said. “I would definitely support it.”
She said she expected one of the two legislators to try running a similar bill again in the 2023 general session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.