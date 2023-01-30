The Cody Public Art Committee is seeking an artist to paint an 84-by-12-foot mural on the By Western Hands building in downtown Cody, as part of the Cody Mural Art Project.
In July of last year, the Cody City Council authorized Mayor Matt Hall and then-council president Diane Ballard to sign an agreement between the city and the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund (WCTF) for the mural project.
The city was awarded approximately $17,000 by WCTF for the project, but it is expected to cost a total of $51,680, which the Cody Public Art Committee (CPAC) plans to fund through donations, grants and sponsors, according to city council agenda minutes.
The committee issued a request for qualifications on the city’s website Jan. 24, and asked for applications from artists who “can tell an inclusive story of the Cody region through a bold and colorful mural design,” the RFQ said.
“Public art is no longer considered a frill or luxury, but rather an element that invigorates creativity, restores character and stimulates economic growth for a community,” the RFQ said. “Public art defines our society’s diversity and is essential to enhancing the social fabric of the region.”
The deadline for artists to apply is Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. Artists must be 18 years or older and reside in Wyoming.
There are certain guidelines artists will have to follow in their applications.
There must be an artist statement introducing themselves and their art, which is limited to 200 words.
There must also be five digital images of relevant, completed artwork that must include a short description of each artwork.
The description is limited to 100 words per image and should include the budget of the artwork as well as any partners that helped on the project.
The artist statement and media elements should be submitted as one PDF with the images being submitted as JPGs.
Once artists have submitted their proposals, the selection process will begin.
The selection committee will be made up of a representative from By Western Hands, a local artist, a CPAC representative, an art professional and a community member, the RFQ said.
“A selection committee will select the artist to complete the project based on artistic merit,” the RFQ said.
Up to three artists will be chosen to complete a design proposal, and each finalist will be paid $400.
Artists should not include a proposal for the mural design in their application, or they will be disqualified, the RFQ said.
Those three artists will present their proposals to the selection committee, which will then choose one artist to complete a design.
According to the RFQ, the three finalists will be notified by March 3 with final design presentations occurring April 24 and the final artist being selected by May 1.
The mural is then expected to be completed by June of this year, though the timeline could change depending on weather and other circumstances, the RFQ said.
To send in an application, email it to hellolpac@gmail.com.
For more information, visit www.codywy.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=460.
