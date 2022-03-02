The Shoshone National Forest is soliciting proposals from prospective outfitters and guides interested in providing commercial services to the public. The application period begins on March 1. All applications must be received by close of business on May 2.
Opportunities to provide commercial services include the following:
•Avalanche education
•Backpacking
•Day hiking/Backpacking
•Trail Running
•Fishing
•Floating/Boating/Paddleboarding
•Ice climbing
•Sport climbing
•Summer Mountaineering
•Winter Mountaineering and Winter Camping
•Biking (Mountain, Road, Progressive)
•Motorized tours (Winter/Summer)
•Shuttle services
•Backcountry Skiing/Split Boarding
•Snowshoeing and Cross-Country Skiing
Applicants are advised to read the prospectus and appendices carefully since the above services will not be offered forest-wide. Each service will be available in specific geographic areas or on a specific district.
All items listed under Application Package Requirements must be complete and included for submission. There is a non-refundable application fee of $75 for a single activity application submission and an extra non-refundable $50 per additional activity.
The final decision on issuance of a special use permit will be contingent on compliance with any needed environmental analysis as determined by the National Environmental Policy Act.
The prospectus and supporting documents are available on the Shoshone National Forest website at fs.usda.gov/detail/shoshone/home/?cid=FSEPR
D999279. For questions, contact Paul Rau at paul.rau@usda.gov or (307) 578-5140.
