Voters who need or want to vote via absentee ballot can do so now. The absentee voting period opened last week, and any registered voter can request an absentee ballot now through Nov. 2, the day before the election.
“Wyoming’s citizens can begin to cast their ballots in the general election,” said Secretary of State Edward Buchanan in a release. “In these unprecedented times, it is crucial that every Wyoming voter has the opportunity to safely exercise their right to vote either by absentee or in-person as outlined in Wyoming law.”
Park County Clerk Colleen Renner said voters can return their ballots through the mail, in-person, or at a dropbox behind the Park County Courthouse. Any Park County resident can use the drop box.
There are 38 days until Election Day, and ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. If voters plan to mail their ballots back, Renner recommends getting them in the mail a week before the election, or earlier if voting from outside the state.
“After the 26th-27th [of October], we won’t mail ballots out because they might not get there in time,” Renner said. “After that, people could still pick their ballots up in-person, vote early, or wait to vote in the polls.”
Voters can request absentee ballots through the Park County clerk’s office. The office is located in the Park County Courthouse, 1002 Sheridan Ave. in Cody. Ballots can be requested in-person, by emailing clerk Colleen Renner at crenner@parkcounty.us, or by calling (307) 527-8620. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 2.
