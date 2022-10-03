Basinclinic1.jpg
Cody Regional Health CEO Doug McMillan speaks during a Cody Regional Health board meeting Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. During the meeting, McMillan announced Cody regional Health had closed on property in Basin that will be converted into a new clinic.

 Stephen Dow

Cody Regional Health is looking to expand its portfolio of satellite facilities with the opening of a clinic in Basin scheduled for early 2023.

