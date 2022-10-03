Cody Regional Health is looking to expand its portfolio of satellite facilities with the opening of a clinic in Basin scheduled for early 2023.
During the West Park Hospital District board meeting Sept. 28, CEO Doug McMillan said that, as of Sept. 15, Cody Regional Health had closed on a property located at 525 S. Fifth St. in Basin. The property was formerly the home of Jeffries Dental, which closed in October 2021.
“For what we were looking for, it was just perfect, from the standpoint of the way it’s laid out,” McMillan said. “The access, the waiting room, the administration area, the exam rooms, the office space — it’s all there. We couldn’t have walked into a nicer facility.”
McMillan said the 2,400-square-foot building will house a primary care doctor and also serve as a place for sub-specialists from Cody Regional Health to set up shop. This will include cardiologists, orthopedic doctors, oncologists and OB/GYN doctors.
“Our goal is to really utilize the clinic to enhance our sub-specialty services in Basin,” he said. “We’ve talked to all the providers, and they’re very excited and interested in expanding clinics down there … . Sub-specialists sometimes have a hard time establishing outreach clinics in some of these smaller communities because there isn’t space available. So, we’re giving them a space that they can come to more often.”
McMillan said the location of the new clinic was optimal, not only for providing service to the Basin community, but also for other nearby communities’ residents who currently have to travel to Cody for the medical services that will be offered in the new clinic.
“It’s not just Basin,” McMillan said. “We serve patients from all over the area. We see patients from Ten Sleep, Greybull, Manderson and Worland. So this will give us an opportunity to provide services closer to all of them ... We’re really excited about the opportunity to provide care closer to the patients outside of Cody that we’ve been serving for years.”
Cody Regional Health is currently targeting an opening date of January 2023 for the new clinic, he said, but there is much work that needs to be done before then, including pursuing rural health clinic certification and developing operational policies.
There will also be a slight remodel of the existing facility, including the creation of additional exam rooms and some flooring replacement, McMillan said. The bidding process will begin for that work within the next few weeks.
Additional staff is also needed prior to the new clinic’s opening. The board voted to proceed with the hiring of an advanced practice provider — likely either a physician assistant or nurse practitioner — who will live in Basin and can oversee the primary care operations of the new clinic, McMillan said.
“The APP will be in a position to … refer the patients to a sub-specialist (and) see patients between visits,” he said. “The majority of what will happen (at the clinic) is patients seeing the advanced practice provider.”
The new facility in Basin will be CRH’s newest outreach to the smaller communities surrounding Park County. It already owns and operates a variety of facilities in four counties, including operations in Lovell, Thermopolis and Worland.
