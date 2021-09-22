RIVERTON (WNE) – People with COVID-19 antibodies no longer have to quarantine after coming into contact with infected people, local school officials said last week.
The new protocol has been incorporated into the COVID-19 mitigation plan at Riverton schools, superintendent JoAnne Andre-Flanagan said Tuesday.
“So now if you have a positive antibody test … you don’t have to quarantine,” she told the Fremont County School District 25 Board of Trustees.
The “get out of jail free card from quarantine” lasts 90 days, she added, so if a parent suspects their child contracted COVID-19 over the past three months but “just never got them tested,” they still could take an antibody test to be eligible for the quarantine exemption.
Some board members noted that the preferred method for inoculation is via vaccination due to the health risks involved in contracting COVID-19, but they hoped the new rule would decrease the number of students in quarantine — a number that currently stands at about 6%, Andre-Flanagan said, with the majority of those students at Riverton High School.
