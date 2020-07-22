A hiker was injured by a grizzly bear while traveling near Deer Creek Pass on the South Fork on Tuesday.
Game and Fish reported the solo hiker was attacked on a game trail in the Washakie Wilderness, surprising the bear that was resting in a day bed about 7-8 feet away. The bear immediately charged and knocked the victim to the ground. It then left the area.
The victim sustained injuries to his chest and arms, but was able to bandage his wounds before hiking out.
"Due to the suddenness of the encounter, the victim was not able to deploy his bear spray," Game and Fish reported.
The unidentified man walked to the Deer Creek Trailhead, 42 miles southwest of Cody, and was transported to Cody for medical treatment by another hiker. Game and Fish personnel met the man on his way back to Cody and accompanied him to the hospital.
Game and Fish noted no management action is planned for the bear at this time because of the remote location and low chance of locating the bear.
“Game and Fish always has the safety of outdoor recreationists at the forefront of our minds,” said Dan Smith, Cody Regional Wildlife Supervisor. “We will continue to make management decisions in the best interest of public safety.”
