The Park County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Scott Steward reminds all that safety, including school bus safety, needs to be on everyone’s mind.
Whether kids bike, walk, or ride the bus our community needs to be aware of the difference in the flow of traffic that back to school brings. Drivers also need to be especially alert around school crossing areas, school buses, and school bus stops. So remember, always stop for school buses.
“Students who are returning to school may rely on school buses to get them to and from school safely.
School buses are the most regulated vehicles on the road; they’re designed to be safer than passenger vehicles in preventing crashes and injuries; and in every state, stop-arm laws exist to protect children from other motorists.” The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states. The NHTSA also points out:
If you are driving, remember these simple rules:
• Yellow flashing lights on a school bus mean slow down – don’t speed up – because the bus is preparing to stop. There are likely students waiting to get on the bus or parents waiting nearby to pick up children.
• Red flashing lights mean stop – and wait at least 20 feet behind the bus – because children are getting on or off the school bus. Stay stopped until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn and the bus begins moving.
• Even when lights aren’t flashing, watch for children, particularly in the morning or mid-afternoon, around school arrival and dismissal times. Be alert as you back out of a driveway or drive through a neighborhood, school zone or bus stop.
• If you are driving, especially in a neighborhood, always look out for pedestrians everywhere.
Parents – talk bus
safety with your
children
• Your child should arrive at the bus stop at least five minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive. Teach them to play it SAFE:
• Stay five steps away from the curb.
• Always wait until the bus comes to a complete stop and the bus driver signals for you to board.
• Face forward after finding a seat on the bus.
• Exit the bus after it stops and look left-right-left for cars before crossing a street.
• If you must cross the street in front of the bus, walk on the sidewalk or along the side of the road to a point at least ten giant steps ahead of the bus before you cross. Be sure that the bus driver can see you, and you can see the bus driver.
• Use the handrails to avoid falls. When exiting the bus, be careful that clothing with draw strings, and book bags with straps, don’t get caught in the handrails or doors.
• Never walk behind the bus.
• If you drop something near the bus, tell the bus driver. Never try to pick it up because the driver may not be able to see you.
Bicycle Safety
• Always wear a correctly fitted helmet, and securely fasten the chin strap.
• Ride in the same direction as traffic and follow traffic signs and signals.
• Stay in the bike lane whenever possible.
• Never use electronics while riding – they are distracting.
Pedestrian Safety
• Use the sidewalk whenever possible, and if there isn’t a sidewalk, walk on the edge of the street facing traffic.
• Whenever they are available, use marked crosswalks to cross the street, and look left-right-left for vehicles or bikes before crossing.
• Make sure you never play, push or shove others when you walk around traffic.
• Everyone should watch the road, not their phones.
• By following these simple safety tips and teaching children to be safe in and around school buses and traffic, we can ensure the safety of our children during the school year. For more information on school travel safety visit the NHTSA’s website at: nhtsa.gov/.
