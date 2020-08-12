Firefighters responded quickly to a one-acre fire reported Tuesday afternoon northwest of Cody off WYO 212 and were mopping it up Wednesday.
The Lake Fire is two miles north of the highway in the vicinity of Lost Lake, a spokesperson for the Shoshone National Forest said Wednesday morning. This one-acre fire was initially responded to by multiple aerial resources and was confirmed to have been caused by lightning from a passing storm within the past two weeks.
Resources involved in the aerial response included a light helicopter, two single engine air tankers and an air attack platform.
As these resources dropped water on the fire, ground resources in the area responded on foot. By 10 p.m., firefighters with the Shoshone National Forest Fuels and Fire crews and a 10-person fire suppression module with Ohio State Forestry had completed line construction of around the fire.
