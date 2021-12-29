CHEYENNE - Many of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Wildlife Habitat Management Areas are closing to human presence — or already have — for the season to provide protection for wildlife on their winter ranges. The majority of WHMAs close or exercise restrictions for the winter annually.
Protecting crucial habitat for wildlife is one of the main reasons the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission invests in land throughout Wyoming. WHMAs provide a refuge for big game that must conserve energy and rely on fat reserves to survive the coldest months of the year.
“Seasonal closures are essential for minimizing stress-causing disturbances to wintering deer, elk, bighorn sheep and other wildlife,” said Ray Bredehoft, habitat and access branch chief for Game and Fish. “Closures also reduce the human and recreational impacts to the forage, which supports the wintering wildlife.”
The closures are for any human presence unless otherwise noted.
Area closures include:
• Sunlight, Dec. 16-April 30. Fishing along Sunlight Creek is open year-round, The rest of the WHMA is closed to human presence.
• Yellowtail near Lovell is open year-round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.