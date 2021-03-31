It was just over a year ago the COVID-19 pandemic led to state restrictions on businesses.
A year later, although much seems back to normal for Cody businesses, but the lingering effects are still being felt and many businesses are looking to Yellowstone National Park with cautious optimism to see if tour buses will be allowed back in the Park.
Last year, Yellowstone restricted commercial tours to 10 people or fewer. Park spokeswoman Linda Veress said conversations are still occuring to determine what the Park will allow in lieu of COVID-19 concerns.
“This year, the National Park Service is trying to reopen that travel opportunity,” Veress said. “The Park has engaged directly with the industry over the winter.”
Tourist attractions
In just a few weeks last spring, Dan Miller said his music review lost a huge chunk of business when 80 tourist busses canceled because they couldn’t go through Yellowstone. The busses account for at least 75% of business for the Cowboy Music Revue.
He said it was the partnership with the Irma on a dinner and a show special that helped to at least counter some of that loss.
“It was a tough summer for a business like ourselves who is not only tourist dependent but tour bus dependent,” Miller said.
He sees a brighter summer ahead, although he’s still cautiously optimistic.
“Like everybody in town, we live and die with Yellowstone, what affects Yellowstone affects us,” he said. “I will say that our phone is ringing everyday with busses we were work with and tourists that come to town.”
The Buffalo Bill Center of the West is generally submerged beneath a sea of tourists during the summer, but the pandemic restrictions locally and across the country kept things subdued until later in the season.
“Museums are built on in-person experiences and interactions, so it was an adjustment for us at first,” museum spokesperson Levi Meyer said. “We had to pivot quite a few programs to Zoom and other virtual platforms. But it was a good thing because it opened up our museums to a larger and more diverse audience.
“The pandemic forced us to be creative and it opened new doors for us.”
He said it also caused the staff to think more of one another and be more compassionate as they dealt with the added stress of the pandemic.
While the summer season started slow, Meyer said it finished strong.
“Things really picked up for us in September and October,” he said. “I think summer 2021 will be a good season but you never know. The pandemic reminded me I don’t have a crystal ball.”
Restaurants
Cody Chinatown makes a significant chunk of its summer business from tour buses, usually receiving at least one tour per day. Manager Shufang Wang said it was a “50-50” summer without most of them in 2020.
“We had tourists in the summer but not like usual or before,” she said.
Wang said she hadn’t heard any word about the status of tour buses this year but is remaining cautiously optimistic about this year.
“Hopefully it’ll be much better,” she said.
Pizza On the Run, also on Sheridan Avenue, was a little less impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns because the business does about 60-70% of sales through delivery, owner Harold Kaiser said.
“Carry-out worked pretty well for us,” he said. “We survived without too many squeaks.”
Although it wasn’t a bad year for the business, Kaiser said he did incur significant costs having to buy sanitation gloves and other related materials last year.
He said he expects the upcoming summer to be “a boom,” and considers his downtown location as a bit of market stabilizer.
“That’s what you pay Main Street rent for,” he said with a laugh.
Retail
At Monies Unique Boutique not much changed even when the pandemic hit. With all the people coming through Cody last summer, business was good.
“Our summer season last year with tourists was fantastic,” co-owner Brandon Harrison said. “I don’t know what the actual numbers were coming through Cody, but the people that were coming were spending some money, that’s for sure.”
The Harrisons kept “plugging away” through the pandemic, serving customers as best they could and continuing to patronize their suppliers.
“There were some kinks in it,” Harrison said of the supply chain that was rocked in nearly every industry due to the pandemic. “Some of our suppliers, they were tickled last year that we were still buying from them.”
Harrison said that it was hard to compete with online stores like Amazon as a brick-and-mortar location, but that they were thankful for everyone who stopped in.
“We sure appreciate our local support and the people that patronize us,” he said. “That includes the surrounding area, not just Cody.”
At North Fork Anglers, owner Tim Wade said the worries over the pandemic increased the demand on his business, more people looked regionally and to the outdoors instead of traveling overseas.
“We’ve handled it very well, we’ve been busy, we’re seeing a market increase, more guided trips,” he said. “The only problem is more states are still shut down for COVID.”
He said right now the problem is more in the supply lines struggling to keep up with demand.
As for the demand? It reminds Wade of the surge in fly fishing after the movie “A River Runs Through It.”
“The tourism industry, that’s been the bright spot in Wyoming,” he said. “Our traffic has gone way up and, except for a few items, for the most part we’ve been able to supply that.”
