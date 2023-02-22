Big Horn
A pedestrian hybrid beacon is slated to be installed at Freedom Street by 2024, replacing the temporary crosswalk in place now. (Stantec graphic)

A pedestrian hybrid beacon is slated to be installed at Freedom Street by the end of 2024 if the city can obtain WYDOT grant funds to pay for it, according to the recently released Big Horn Avenue Corridor Study draft report.

