First Presbyterian Church is having its Christmas Eve candlelight worship service outside this year at 5:30 p.m. due to COVID-19 concerns.
People may bring lawn chairs and blankets and raise their voices to sing carols or remain in their cars and sing along to the radio on FM 107.9.
The tradition of passing the light of Christ candle to candle will also be done in a safe manner.
There will be a children’s message, nativity monologues, special music and the message of hope Christmas brings. Video streaming is available fpcc@wavecom.net.
