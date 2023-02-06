An arrest warrant was issued Jan. 17 for a Powell man after he allegedly stole nearly $2,000 from a Super 8 lock box during the month of December 2022.
Juan Jose Medina, 48, who was an employee at the Super 8 at the time of the theft, also received several criminal trespass notices after threatening to kill the family who owns the motel and threatening to burn it down, the affidavit said.
If apprehended, Medina faces felony charges for the theft of more than $1,000, which is punishable by imprisonment for no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both.
Medina was reported to the Powell Police Department on Dec. 21 of last year by a Super 8 employee who provided video evidence of Medina stealing money out of the lock box, the affidavit said.
The employee explained only the owners of the hotel have keys to the lock box, which is used to store cash when customers pay in cash.
According to the affidavit, the video showed Medina “manipulating the lock box,” eventually taking an envelope from the box and placing it in his pocket.
When the owners checked the lock box on Dec. 20, they found it empty. The total amount of $1,999.23 was missing, the affidavit said.
Medina is alleged to have taken the cash over a period of several days.
“There were several videos showing different days of [Medina] picking up the lock box, turning it upside down and shaking the contents out like he was getting money out of a piggy bank,” the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, the employee who reported the theft said Medina had also threatened the owners of the motel.
“[She] stated that [Medina] has made statements to the effect of they [the owners] ruined his life, so he will ruin theirs,” the affidavit said. “[Medina] believes that he has spent too much time working for [the owners] and that has caused his relationship and family to dissolve.”
While making the above statements to the employee, the employee said he opened up his backpack and showed her a gun, the affidavit said.
When the police spoke to the hotel’s owners, they confirmed Medina had made threats against them, the affidavit said.
“[The owners] ... are afraid to fire [Medina] because he has made threats to burn the place down and to kill his family and the employees if they did fire him,” the affidavit said.
The owner told officers he wanted Medina barred from every property belonging to his family and from the Super 8 as well, the affidavit said.
“I told [the owner] that if [Medina] came to work tonight, to call us, and we would arrest him and serve him with the criminal trespass [notices],” Powell Police Officer Paul Sapp wrote in the affidavit.
On Dec. 23, officers went to the Super 8 to see if Medina had worked the night before, but an employee said he had not been to work since Dec. 21, when the theft was initially reported.
Medina was subsequently fired for not showing up to work for the last two days, the affidavit said.
“[The employee] said he realizes this will make it more difficult to apprehend [Medina] since he is now on the run,” the affidavit said.
As of Feb. 1, Medina had not yet been apprehended, but if caught, he will face further proceedings in Park County Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.