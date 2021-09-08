Yellowstone National Park continued its soaring summer attendance through Labor Day weekend, seeing a 21% increase from the same weekend in 2019.
The East Entrance was 15.8% above 2019 for the weekend. Sunday was the biggest day of the weekend at the east gate as 1,506 travelers passed through the turnstiles, a 25% increase from 2019.
Sunday was the biggest day of the weekend for the Park as a whole as 12,380 people entered. Friday had the biggest gain from 2019 with 25% more people.
The South Entrance near Jackson had the biggest weekend in the Park, up 68% from 2019.
For the first time in its history in July, Yellowstone saw more than one million visitors in one month. The Park is well on pace to break its annual attendance record with a total of 4.5-5 million visitors well within the realm of possibility. The previous record was set in 2016 with 4.25 million visitors.
