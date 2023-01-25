Cody resident Carolyn Aune, who is one of two defendants being held on first-degree murder charges for the death of two-year-old Paisleigh Williams, will now face a separate trial without co-defendant Moshe Williams.
Park County District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield granted a motion filed by Aune’s counsel, Elisabeth Trefonas, which objected to a joint trial and requested the trial be severed.
“The court believes the best way to allow this matter to move forward and to avoid prejudices to Ms. Aune’s rights is to grant the motion to sever and move forward with a trial for Ms. Aune,” Overfield said during the Jan. 23 hearing. “It would be judicially imprudent to impose on Ms. Aune a violation of her right to a speedy trial because the co-defendant may or may not ever be available for trial,” due to stayed proceedings caused by Williams’ impending second competency evaluation.
Trefonas initially filed the motion in December of last year, arguing that if it remained a joint trial, the state would introduce unrelated charges currently pending against Aune, namely that of interference with a peace officer.
“The state could certainly try to show that to the jury in an effort to show that Ms. Aune is the primary aggressor, the primary responsible party for this young child’s death,” Trefonas said during the hearing.
She argued Williams’ pending competency evaluation was also prejudicial to Aune, but noted during the hearing that the evaluation would not be admissible in a trial solely for Aune.
In her final argument, Trefonas said she and Aune were prepared to go to trial.
“You’ve got two defendants in limbo until evaluations are done, and Ms. Aune is ready to move forward,” she said. “It’s no longer judicially efficient to keep these two defendants tied together.”
Park County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield, who represents the state, said during the hearing that a “joint trial is the rule and severance is the exception.”
He also said the state had no plans of introducing Aune’s charge of interference with a peace officer during trial.
“I don’t see how I am able to bring that in,” he said. “The only way I would see that coming in is if the defendants tried to assert [they had] a character of peacefulness as evidence during the trial. The state at that point may try to rebut that with the subsequent charge against Ms. Aune.”
Dylan Rosalez, counsel for Williams, was the first to file a motion to sever the trial in August, but the court did not rule on it.
“The court hasn’t taken action on Williams’ motion to sever because of his competency evaluation,” Overfield said at the hearing.
Rosalez said Williams’ second competency evaluation has been scheduled for the first week of February, with a draft of the report expected by March 1.
But, Overfield said it was the duty of the court to try cases in a timely manner.
“We are now at a juncture where the proceedings are being stayed by one party ... that being Mr. Williams, subject to his competency evaluation,” she said. “We may be getting close to the end of that, but it is unknown at this point in time.”
“[So] does that mean it just stays forever and we don’t move forward with [Ms. Aune’s] case?” she said. “I don’t think that would be a just outcome of the law.”
Overfield subsequently set Aune’s trial for March 27 through April 18, after Hatfield said he expected the trial to take at least two weeks.
The issue may not be officially settled, however, as Hatfield told Overfield it is possible he will file a motion to rejoin the cases, depending on the outcome of Williams’ competency evaluation.
Overfield said the court would consider any motion brought before it, but stated, “it sounds like we will finally be moving forward at least on a portion of this case.”
