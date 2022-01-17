With most of Park County in an extreme drought, according to the nationwide drought monitor, snowmelt forecasts in the Big Horn Basin are showing below average levels.
The Bureau of Reclamation recently released its January forecast for the April through July runoff predicted for the Big Horn River Basin.
Inflow to Buffalo Bill Reservoir from the North and South forks of the Shoshone River is forecast at 600,000 acre feet (af), which is 81% of the 30-year average of 739,800 af. As of Jan. 1, the reservoir is 60% full.
In January 2021, the prediction was for an inflow 90% of average.
None of the reservoirs in the Basin are predicted to reach 100% of average flows.
Forecasts in the Big Horn Basin:
• Bighorn Lake - Bighorn River April through July inflow is forecast to be about 874,000 af, which is 71% of the 30-year average of 1,228,500 af. As of Jan. 1, Bighorn Lake is 87% full.
• Boysen Reservoir - Wind River April through July inflow is forecast at 550,000 af, which is 91% of the 30-year average of 604,000 af. As of Jan. 1, the reservoir is 85% full.
• Bull Lake Reservoir - April through July snowmelt runoff from Bull Lake Creek is expected to be 130,000 af, which is 92% of the 30-year average of 142,000 af. As of Jan. 1, Bull Lake Reservoir is 58% full.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.