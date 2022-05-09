Forward Cody, the town’s economic development organization, is looking ahead to a number of large projects, from assisting the new owners of Wyoming Legacy Meats to working through the Cody Housing Network on two plans to address Cody’s housing issues.
Forward Cody President James Klessens spoke Tuesday to Park County commissioners during his yearly request for funds for the organization. This year he asked for $15,000, the same amount he asked of city council and more than he had requested in previous years from the county. Most of the organization’s funding comes from memberships ($140,000) and rental income ($101,697).
“It’s more than we have received in the past,” Klessens said. “But I need you to actively think about continuing to try to push this forward. We need all the support we can get from local government.”
The commissioners will determine how much to fund all of the requests from organizations further in the budget process.
Klessens highlighted a number of different projects Forward Cody is supporting. Complete Human, new owners of Wyoming Legacy Meats, is proceeding with the construction of a new plant, he said in a report to the commissioners.
“We are working through the finance pieces but expect to initiate construction in the fall of 2022,” he said. “The company has also expressed a high level of interest in establishing a value-added facility to make use of the drop cuts from the meat processing facility. Many animal parts can be processed into valuable products for humans and pets.”
Klessens told the commissioners the company is currently negotiating with Lannett to purchase the 2AB Cody Labs building. He said the meat plant should be operational next summer.
“It will become a distribution center for the entire company,” Klessens said. “I’m really jazzed about what that could do.”
Klessens said jerky and snack food company Wyoming Authentic has rebounded significantly since the pandemic.
“Their snack stick and jerky products are now sold under their own label and under the label of several other companies,” he said. “We will be seeking funding assistance to carry out a significant plant expansion for this manufacturer in 2022.”
Klessens said his organization has also been working with a company interested in using the Certainteed building. The wallboard plant had roughly 50 employees when it closed in 2020, although some of the operation has reopened in a smaller capacity to sell agricultural gypsum.
“To date, our role has been to collect information and a fact find,” Klessens said. “It appears that in 2022, a strong move will be made to put their plan in place. Forward Cody will assist in the lease/purchase process and equipment finance.”
Forward Cody is also teeming up with the University of Wyoming on an entrepreneurial education program.
UW will place a full-time business development specialist in the office. Klessens said this job is designed to expand the university’s entrepreneurship program.
“This position will work with local entrepreneurs in establishing new business,” he said. “The program will augment our current efforts with the @the Square coworking space and our weekly business classes.”
Commissioner Lloyd Thiel asked what Klessens was doing to help solve the problem of having enough affordable housing for the potential of employees of these new and growing businesses.
Klessens said the Cody Housing Network is looking at the use of a USDA program called Mutual Self Help, which provides grants to organizations so they can carry out housing construction projects in rural areas.
He said the group is also working on a strategy to use publicly financed infrastructure to assist private developers to hold housing costs in check.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.