The following associates with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Brokerage West Inc. Real Estate have received recent recognition from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices:
Second Quarter 2022:
Jan Brenner received the Sales Professional Award and was Top 3 in Wyoming for Residential Units & GCI
Bill Oliver also earned the Sales Professional Award and was Top 3 in Wyoming for Residential GCI.
