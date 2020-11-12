The Cody Lions Club’s annual Turkey Day will not include carnival games or the chance to win turkeys this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s the decision the board made Wednesday night, president JP Jones said Thursday morning.
“We made it with the board, the decision was very, very close,” he said. “The carnival part is the way to give back to the community, that’s the fun part. We sure didn’t want to do this, but I think it’s the right thing to do at this point.”
Club members will still take over the radio to do their traditional promos Nov. 21 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. the silver club trailer will be set up at its usual space in the Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot for people to purchase tickets for one of two raffles. The club is raffling off a Dodge Ram 1500 in one and the other includes prizes such as a piece of metal wall art and a chainsaw.
Half of the funds will be donated to the Youth Clubs of Park County.
Jones said the club made the decision to drastically change the event when they did before purchasing the bulk of the turkeys. The frozen birds they already had he said they’ll donate to local charities.
He said it was a tough decision for all of them to make, but they couldn’t find a way to successfully do the carnival games while following public health guidelines.
“Several months ago we decided we would have Turkey Day, but we didn’t expect cases to go up as they have,” he said. “It’s gotten too real in Cody. We’ve got a lot of older members and there are a lot of older people in the community who come. We didn’t see how we could sanitize things. And it has not had much social distancing.”
Since they had already purchased the pickup he said that’s a way to keep at least some of the tradition alive this year and he encouraged people to still come out and participate.
And he can’t wait until next year and the opportunity to again stand in the trailer, handing turkey coupons to children and adults excited after winning games.
“It’ll be great to be back to it,” he said. “We’re going to miss it, it’s become so much a part of the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.