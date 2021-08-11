Cody Police have arrested a man for causing a severe injury to a motorcyclist by driving under the influence of alcohol.
A warrant for arrest was placed on Eddie Boyles, 64, last Friday after evidence was found that he caused a life-altering injury to a man’s foot when crashing into the man’s motorcycle in his vehicle, according to court documents. Boyles was arrested Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators determined Boyles had swerved into the opposite lane on U.S. 14-16-20 West in his truck Aug. 5 and struck a motorcyclist known as “Mr. Hall.” According to witnesses, Boyles did not stop and left the scene of the accident immediately. When found by authorities parked at the Rex Hale Campground, Boyles tested positive for alcohol.
On Aug. 5, Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Randall Davis was contacted by Shoshone National Forest staff looking for the grey truck that struck the motorcyclist.
When Davis made contact with the truck and Boyles, he observed that the suspect could barely walk down the stairs of his camper “and it took him a couple of minutes to make it to the first step.”
Davis smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Boyles, who asked if he was there to inquire about “the crash.”
Boyles admitted to drinking since 10 a.m. in the morning and said he hadn’t eaten in two days. He told the trooper he had been drinking a Canadian whiskey, was a medicated diabetic, and the trooper “wouldn’t see a (blood alcohol) reading higher than his.”
Boyles blew a .171 when administered the test at 4:03 p.m. that day.
A witness who was in Boyles’ truck confirmed the accident as did the wife of the victim.
“She (Mrs. Hall) said while they were at the crash scene, she saw her husband’s foot was facing in the opposite direction and there were bones sticking out of her husband’s foot,” Davis reported.
Hall was flown to Billings for medical treatment, where the injury was considered “devastating” and it was determined “his foot will never be the same.”
Boyles is also facing charges for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury, and failure to maintain a single lane. He could receive up to 11 years in prison and a minimum $2,000 fine if found guilty of all charges.
He was scheduled for an initial hearing Wednesday afternoon.
