While COVID cases have begun to decline in many parts of the country after the delta variant surge, Park County and Wyoming as a whole are still dealing with a stubbornly high number of cases, leading to more hospitalizations and deaths.
As of Tuesday, 54 county residents have died of the virus since the pandemic began.
At Cody Regional Health, 11 patients are hospitalized for COVID with another seven in Powell. Neither hospital has available ICU beds.
The number of people with active cases has also remained at a high plateau, with 222 active confirmed and probable cases among Park County residents as of Tuesday.
The Cody School District is still dealing with high numbers of quarantined students. At the end of last week, interim superintendent Tim Foley announced 79 students district-wide were in quarantine due to testing positive or being in close contact with a COVID-positive individual. Last week, the number was 46.
The middle school had 31 students quarantined, the high school 18, Sunset 13, Livingston 12 and Eastside five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.