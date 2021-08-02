Two hikers from Powell were rescued in the Big Horns last week by Big Horn County Search and Rescue.
On July 26, Search and Rescue responded to the Simmons Canyon area on the face of the Big Horn Mountains.
An adult male and an adult female had left the Porcupine Falls area on July 18. The victims ran out of food and water and one was experiencing medical complications, according to a news release.
They tried hiking off the Little Mountain area towards the road. However with the heat and lack of water they became dehydrated and one victim’s medical condition deteriorated rapidly.
Late in the afternoon of July 26 they were able to get cellphone service and contact the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance. The victims had become stranded on a rim-rock and were unable to proceed up or down any farther due to the extremely steep terrain.
North and South Search and Rescue units deployed to the area and after a rapid ascent were able to make contact with the victims.
Due to their exhaustion, dehydration and medical conditions, the victims were unable to be moved. Rescue personnel brought food, water and medical treatment and cared for the victims through the night. One victim was also badly sunburned. Arrangements were made during the night for the Wyoming Air National Guard from Cheyenne to make a rescue flight into the area at daylight to evacuate them. Smoke and air conditions cleared sufficiently to hoist the victims one by one and transport them to awaiting North Big Horn Ambulance personnel near the causeway at U.S. Highway 14AE.
At this time, it is expected the victims will make complete recoveries from the ordeal.
