Former U.S. Senator and presidential candidate Bob Dole, who died Dec. 5 at the age of 98, was remembered by Sen. Al Simpson as a friend and his passing as the end of an era.
“He was really one of the last of the Greatest Generation,” said Simpson, who served in Germany after the war as part of the occupation force and said he always admired World War II veterans.
Simpson said he was disappointed at not being able to attend his former colleague’s funeral due to his continuing recovery from a recent broken hip.
“I talked with him every few weeks,” he said. “It was such a joy to have his friendship.”
The two worked together for years in the senate and Simpson remembered as well their work on the World War II Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Simspon said he only got on the committee due to a recommendation by Dole.
The Kansas veteran and politician was also a fan of Wyoming, Simpson said, traveling all over the state during his campaigns for president. He intended to come to Cody during his run in 1996, said then Park County Republican Party Chairman George Simonton, but on two separate occasions the high winds prevented his plane from landing, so he called in from way above in the clouds.
“It was really fun, he was talking on the telephone in front of the crowd,” Simonton recalled. “I put the speaker on for the crowd to hear.
“It was real interesting, we made the best of it.”
Simpson said Dole, being a friend of President Gerald Ford, would occasionally visit Ford and his birth father in Riverton.
“He eventually came to Sheridan, Lander, I don’t know that he got into Cody, but he was scheduled,” Simpson said. “He loved Wyoming.”
