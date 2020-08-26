DOUGLAS (WNE) — Eight Wyoming newspapers – including the Cody Enterprise – walloped all other newspapers across the country, garnering 84 awards in the National Newspaper Association’s 2020 Better Newspaper Editorial and Better Newspaper Advertising Contests, NNA officials announced last week.
The Douglas Budget and Glenrock Independent, Buffalo Bulletin, Cody Enterprise, Jackson Hole News & Guide, Newcastle News Letter Journal, Uinta County (Evanston) Herald and Wyoming Tribune Eagle (Cheyenne) combined to bring home more awards than any other state, and earning the Cowboy State the “Best of NNA” overall plaque.
The Enterprise staff won third place in Best Special Section for its Cody Stampede 100th Anniversary magazine. Bob Kennedy received an honorable mention in Best Breaking News Photo, and Shannon Severude, Cassie Capellen and Stephanie Tarbett took third place in Best Single Ad Idea, Color.
“I am thrilled Wyoming newspapers continue showcasing their quality journalism, advertising and community involvement this year at the NNA Better Advertising and Better Editorial contests by bringing home the most awards of any single state,” Douglas Budget/ Glenrock Independent Publisher and NNA President Matt Adelman said. “Consider for a moment, that Wyoming, with its small population, is home by far to more NNA honors this year than the next two states, California and Iowa, which have larger populations, bigger circulation newspapers and do their own impressive work day after day.
“To have my home state win that award while I am president is humbling, but does provide what I have long said about Wyoming’s newspapers being some of the best of the best in the United States and beyond.”
