Park County Public Health has received reports of businesses disobeying state health orders.
“Business owners are strongly advised to consider the health and well-being of their patrons, their employees and themselves,” Park County Public Health, announced Wednesday. “We are relying upon local citizens and visitors to patronize the businesses that are operating with those considerations in mind.”
Park County Public Health Nurse Bill Crampton said he did not know how many businesses had been flagged, but violations included lack of face-mask wearing.
“We’ve been fielding various phone calls from people saying, ‘You’re not doing what I’m doing, why don’t you have to?’” Crampton said.
He said Sam Wilde, fire marshal for the Cody Fire Department, is making “house calls” to remind businesses of the current orders as a form of “education and support.”
Crampton said his department won’t report people for arrest or have citations issued for health order violations.
Lowering restrictions
Starting Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon’s newest health orders went into effect. The new orders will be in place through June 30 and allow gatherings up to 50 persons in a confined space to occur without restrictions, and permit indoor events of up to 250 persons with social distancing and increased sanitizing measures in place.
Kim Deti, public information health officer for the Wyoming Department of Health, said this does not apply to restaurants and bars, which now have no gathering limit, and must only adhere to social distancing guidelines. For restaurants and bars this includes 6-foot distancing between tables and groups limited to six people or less, unless the members are all of the same household.
Prior to Monday’s order going into effect, restaurants had to adhere to a 25-person gathering limit per room.
Brewgards hosted an outdoor concert and party on Saturday with 200 people on hand, according to owner Frank Kraut.
“It went great,” said Kraut. “I think everyone was just happy to get out and do something.”
Cody Nite Rodeo will have its opening night on Saturday. It will be restricted to 600 spectators.
