simple traffic stop turned into a chase along 17th Street after a Cody Police officer pulled over a woman for various traffic violations on April 11.
After being handed a citation, Shaleas L. Harrison, 38, of Powell, allegedly accelerated her car, leading the officer on a chase to a residence around the block, where she exited her vehicle and attempted to run inside a house.
Harrison was arrested and charged with interfering with a peace officer, eluding the police and committing a turning violation.
Around 9 p.m. on April 11, Cody Police Officer Blake Stinson noticed a green Toyota Tacoma stopping in the middle of a turn while in the middle of the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 12th Street. He followed the vehicle, and observed it was drifting in and out of the lane.
He pulled the driver over near the intersection of Wyoming Avenue and 17th Street. At the same time, the male driver of a Suburban pulled up behind Stinson.
“[He] advised I had pulled over his fiance,” Stinson wrote in the affidavit.
The man was ordered to stay inside of his vehicle, but drove his vehicle around the corner, “and was now on the sidewalk yelling instructions to [Harrison],” the affidavit said.
Stinson wrote that Harrison was “argumentative and belligerent” during the traffic stop.
After radioing Harrison’s information to dispatch, Stinson made contact with her again to determine if she should be driving.
“I explained to [Harrison] I was concerned she was not safe to drive,” Stinson said in the affidavit. “[Harrison] denied drinking and refused to do field sobriety maneuvers.”
She also refused to take a breathalyzer test, the affidavit said.
“I explained to [Harrison] she would not be allowed to drive as I was concerned she was not safe to operate a motor vehicle,” Stinson said in the affidavit. “[Harrison] advised she lives right around the corner and didn’t care.”
Harrison then exited her vehicle while her fiance came across the street and argued with Stinson about the traffic stop, the affidavit said.
Harrison was ordered back into her vehicle while her fiance was ordered to go back across the street, the affidavit said.
Stinson then returned to his patrol car to complete a citation for operating a vehicle on the wrong side of the road, the affidavit said.
When Stinson went to give Harrison the citation, she started her vehicle.
Stinson again explained to Harrison that she was not allowed to continue driving. Her fiance then came across the street for a second time and began arguing with Stinson about the traffic stop, the affidavit said.
Harrison then hit the accelerator and “quickly fled from the stop,” the affidavit said.
Stinson got back into his patrol car and pursued Harrison, who had stopped at a residence on 17th Street.
Harrison “went around the block and was outside her car and running for a residence,” the affidavit said.
She was subsequently arrested, but “physically resisted” while being put in handcuffs as she repeatedly pulled away from Stinson, the affidavit said.
Harrison’s fiance appeared again, “aggressively” approaching Stinson and the backup he had called for, while also videoing the scene with his cellphone, the affidavit said.
During her arraignment in Park County Circuit Court, Harrison was given a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, allowing her to sign the bond document and get released from the Park County Detention Center.
