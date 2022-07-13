The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period and will be holding a public meeting in Cody at 6 p.m. July 21 in the Grizzly Room at the Park County Library to gather input on the following regulations:
• Chapter 28, Big or trophy game animal or game bird or gray wolf damage claims
• Chapter 34, Depredation prevention hunting seasons
• Chapter 35, Hunting permit regulations for persons with disabilities
• Chapter 62, Regulation for aquatic invasive species
Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. July 31 at public meetings or by mailing them to Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at wgfd.wyo.gov. Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.
Written comments will be presented to the G&F Commission prior to the public hearing at its September 2022 meeting in Buffalo.
