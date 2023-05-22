05222023-LDStemple-SD2.jpg
A crane shows off the proposed height of the new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints temple on Skyline Drive. The crane was placed on the property as opponents of the temple collected a petition against locating it on Skyline Drive.

 Stephen Dow

“First and foremost, it’s not personal or against all the LDS faithful whatsoever,” Terry Skinner said in discussing his opposition to the construction of a Mormon Temple in Cody. “It’s really about doing what’s right for the neighborhood.

JustAGuyInCody
Joe Whittaker

Why was the LDS open house cancelled? Need to get the lawyers & PR stuff in order first?

