People should be able to breathe more easily.
A Saturday cold front that moved into the Big Horn Basin with strong winds, paired with wet, humid conditions at the source of the fires in the Pacific Northwest, has pushed out much of the smoky haze that choked the Cody region for most of last week.
David Lipson, forecaster with the National Weather Service in Riverton, said with the West Coast fires settled down somewhat, even a return to hotter, drier weather around Cody wouldn’t lead to the same level of smoke as last week’s.
“It’s not going to be as thick,” he said,“not to the extent that we had, for the foreseeable future.
“But fire season is far from over here, as we all know.”
If haze does pick up from fires near or far, the smoke causes health problems that were enumerated by Lori Arnold, Registered Respiratory Therapist and Director of Cardiopulmonary and Home Oxygen at Cody Regional Health:
Health effects:
• Irritation of eyes, nose and throat
• Can cause the feeling of shortness of breath
• Aggravate or exacerbate asthma or other lung conditions
• Added stress to the cardiovascular system
People most at risk:
• Those with known lung disease like COPD, asthma, emphysema, pulmonary fibrosis
• Those with known heart or cardiovascular disease.
• People with lung cancer
• Older adults
• Children and teenagers are also at risk because they are more active when they are outside, which causes an increase in the number of pollutants.
Symptoms:
• Dryness and irritation of the eyes, nose, throat and skin
• Headaches
• Fatigue
• Shortness of breath
• Increased effects of allergies
• Sinus congestion
• Coughing and sneezing
• Dizziness
• Nausea
Ways to protect yourself:
• Don’t smoke or vape
• Stay inside if the air quality is poor
• Use your air conditioner to help filter your indoor air. Change the filter on your unit
• Close your windows and doors
• Wear an N95 mask. A cloth or regular medical mask may help but does not filter the air.
• If you are driving, roll up your windows and use your air conditioner on the recycle air setting
• Don’t exercise outdoors when air quality is poor
If symptoms are not relieved by the usual medications that a person uses, then you should contact your medical provider.
