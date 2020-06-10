The Cody School District’s transportation complex on Beacon Hill was slated to finish under budget at the beginning of the day June 2, and was more than $30,000 over budget by the start of the school board meeting later that day.
Four more change orders were added to the project, the most expensive being a more than $25,000 cost to install a fire detection system that had not been budgeted in the initial design.
However, facilities director Terry Gardenhire said there were a number of ways the district could reduce that overage, including saving $9,000 by hooking up to developer Kip Thiel’s TCT fiber network he’s installing for his new development on land he purchased from the district.
The district could also have a higher budget by the end of the project if they can sell the old bus barn location for more than planned. Gardenhire said the budgeted revenue from the property is far below appraised value.
He also said he would be digging into the process to determine how the fire system had been overlooked.
The budgeted cost of the project is $3.64 million. That money comes from a combination of reserves and funds from the sale of most of the school board land on Beacon Hill, as well as the future sale of the current property.
