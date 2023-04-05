School
Cody High School was the site of two unsubstantiated safety threats this week — a “swatting” call to the Cody Police Department on Monday and a social media-based threat on Wednesday.

 Stephen Dow

A potential “direct threat” to Cody High School was quickly responded to by local law enforcement on Wednesday morning, but was found not to be a safety concern.

Scott Weber

Actually the armed staff of the various Park 6 school system would secure the children of this district prior to the arrival of local enforcement. Why is this not being mentioned?

