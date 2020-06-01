Memorial Day weekend traffic at Yellowstone National Park’s East Entrance only dropped slightly when compared to last year, as reported by the Park’s public affairs office.
Over Sunday and Monday, 1,912 vehicles passed through the gate. This was only a 65-vehicle drop from 2019.
In total, the 4,686 travellers marked only a 3% drop in the number of vehicles that traveled through the two entrances when compared to 2019. Numbers were not tracked Saturday as a snowstorm caused gate closures.
Through the Park’s first three days of being open, visitation was down by 33% at the east and south gates and overall Park traffic volume less than 20% of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.