The Cody City Council has 13 applicants to interview for two seats on the Yellowstone Regional Airport Board.
While the council is not required to interview candidates before selecting them, Mayor Matt Hall said the timing was right to take the time to assess each of the applicants.
“As interesting as this YRA board has been, I’d be interested in interviewing everybody,” he said.
Hall said he and Heidi Rasmussen, also on the YRA board, had a handful of questions to ask each applicant that would make the process move smoothly, but said they should initially plan on using two upcoming work sessions to interview candidates.
The City of Cody appoints four members to the Board while Park County appoints the other three.
One of the two members whose term is up, Doug Johnson, is applying to serve again while Jordan Jolley did not apply.
The airport is in a transition period after longtime general manager Bob Hooper retired early in the fall. Members are in the process of looking for a replacement.
Clean audit
The City of Cody’s financials are in good shape, its auditor reported at the Nov. 3 city council meeting.
Accountant James Seckman said records were clean, staff had made no major errors and the city was maintaining enough of a reserve in each of its funds.
“It’s a very healthy financial picture,” he said.
