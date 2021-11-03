Not only did Yellowstone National Park break its all-time record for visitation this year, it is on pace to reach nearly 5 million visitors and beat its previous record for attendance by about 600,000.
Cam Sholly, Yellowstone National Park superintendent, told the Park County commissioners on Tuesday the Park’s tally will likely finish the year at around 4.8 million visitors, about 1 million more than the 2020 total.
As of the end of September, Yellowstone had 4.4 million visitors. Although the official numbers have not been released yet, historically, the Park sees 150,000-350,000 visitors in October. Sholly said Park traffic has dropped off substantially in recent weeks with the cooler weather.
“I’m glad it’s November,” Sholly joked.
The East Entrance has already broken its annual visitation record with 195,808 visitors through the end of September. Yellowstone uses a formula to calculate visitors on a roughly 2.6 person-per-vehicle basis, Sholly said.
Although the Park has typically reached a new-million milestone every 20 years during its history, Yellowstone is on a much faster pace to reach 5 million, as it passed the 4 million mark just six years ago in 2015.
“We’ve had the luxury in the past of having 20 years, plus or minus, in between millions,” Sholly said. “Now we’re seeing an incredibly rapid pace.”
Sholly told the commissioners a reservation system and traffic caps, similar to restrictions implemented at other national parks, could be considered at some point in the future. But before this is implemented, he will engage with leaders from the Park’s gateway communities to get their input.
“If you added a million more people into Cody for a single year, what does that mean for your wastewater treatment facilities? What does that mean for bathroom cleaning?” Sholly asked.
“There’s got to be actions that are taken that are commensurate with whatever we have to manage,” he said.
What distinguishes Yellowstone from other national parks, Sholly said, is its 2.2 million acre size and 375 miles of roads. Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, on the other hand is 265,000 acres and has 72 miles of roads and received about 4.5 million visitors this past year.
“A lot of areas in the Park, even in July and August, are not busy,” Sholly said.
But others like Old Faithful, Norris and the West Entrance, where there were traffic lines stretching 1-2 miles this summer, certainly are. Managing those locations, Sholly said, will be key for the future of the Park.
Future projects
This weekend will be the last opportunity for Park-goers to visit Yellowstone through the East Entrance as it will close for vehicle travel at 12:01 a.m. Monday morning. The Park annually closes roads in early November to prepare for the winter season and the snowmobile and snowcoach travel, which will begin Dec. 15.
The road from the Park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Mont., running through Mammoth Hot Springs to the Northeast Entrance and the communities of Cooke City and Silver Gate, never closes. This road is open all year, weather-permitting. Travel east of Cooke City is not possible from late fall to spring because a segment of US 212 (Beartooth Highway) between Cooke City and Pilot Creek is closed to vehicle travel.
Sholly said the work taking place on Dunraven Pass is now complete, and that road segment will open next spring.
The Lewis River Bridge between Grant Village and the South Entrance will start being replaced next spring. Sholly said this will cause some daytime traffic delays and occasional overnight closures for rock-blasting. This project will be funded through the Great America Outdoors Act.
“That bridge, just like a lot of our bridges, was in dire need for replacement,” Sholly said.
Another bridge that will receive work is the Yellowstone River Bridge between Tower and Cooke City. This $8 million project will involve building a new bridge and removing the old structure.
“That should alleviate a lot of the traffic issues you’d see if we were trying to rehabilitate the existing bridge,” Sholly said.
Road rehabilitation will also take place between West Thumb and Old Faithful in the spring and end by fall of 2023. There will be nighttime closures associated with this work next fall.
Sholly also said the Park will be looking to add employee housing in the future, as long-term rentals become scarcer and housing prices continue to skyrocket in gateway communities. He said this work will involve replacing many trailers in the Park that date back to the 1960s-1980s, and setting up partnerships in Montana with West Yellowstone and Gardiner for public and private housing projects.
Commissioner Lloyd Thiel complained to Sholly there needs to be better communication between the Park and nearby Wyoming communities in its management of the Beartooth Highway. Thiel said last fall, there were people locked in from returning to the Wyoming side of the mountain pass when the gate was closed behind them. He also said Yellowstone did not notify Park County about a more recent closure it made last month.
Even though the Beartooth Highway is under the jurisdiction of the U. S. Department of Agriculture, the Department of Interior has a memorandum of understanding with the USDA to manage the road. Yellowstone spends about $500,000 each year plowing and staffing this highway from the Wyoming border to Cooke City. Sholly described this road as a “no man’s land,” as the State of Wyoming is still responsible for law enforcement on its portion of the highway.
Sholly agreed this could be improved and said he will try to add support in this department to facilitate better communication.
