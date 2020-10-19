The Park County elections department is taking election security seriously.
“It’s a one-shot deal. You’ve got one chance to get it right,” said Hans Odde, deputy county clerk, who has been involved with elections since 2004.
Since the presidential election 20 years ago that resulted in a Florida recount, the process to vote has included many checks and standardization.
The 2000 presidential election had a large historical impact on how elections were carried out thereafter, with the subsequent 2002 Help America Vote Act that standardized the way ballots are counted across the nation, as well as removing punch card and lever-mechanized voting.
Fraud?
Renner said distrusting the United States Postal Service in its ability to deliver ballots fairly and justly is not right.
“These people are your neighbors,” Renner said. “These people are people that have grown up and lived in this community and now you’re saying you don’t trust them? … c’mon people where are your common thought processes?
But a mail carrier in Fremont County is now facing up to two years in jail after being accused of dumping mail, including voter guides, sent to residents of South Pass City and Atlantic City, into a trash can in September.
According to The Heritage Foundation, there have been 1,296 “proven instances of voter fraud” out of the hundreds of millions of votes cast going back to 1992. A total of 1,120 resulted in criminal convictions.
In addition, President Donald Trump claimed there were around five million illegal votes for Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. His own election integrity commission found no proof.
Authentication
When a registered voter arrives to vote in-person, they must provide their name and address to a poll worker, but no identification is required. That worker will give them a precinct identifier that the voter will then take to the ballot table where they get their ballot.
Odde and Renner said there has been a “huge push” from Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan and the county election department to encourage people to vote by absentee because of public safety concerns in lieu of the coronavirus.
“The sad thing is there’s so much media out there that condemns everything about it (absentee),” Renner said. “I feel we do an excellent job with our absentee ballots here.”
Renner said adding voters earlier does not make their jobs any different but does spread the work out more rather than an election day focus.
The only difference that comes from voting early at the courthouse versus election day is voters must sign a legally binding oath they will not vote again on election day.
A violation of this oath is a felony that Renner said the county will actively prosecute. Election judges take the same oath as do all election staff. After a recent shortfall for judges in the primary and plans to shut down the Clark polling place in result, Renner said there has been a “surge” in judges signing up.
When a voter registers to vote, their information enters into a statewide system that prevents someone from submitting both an absentee ballot and voting in person on election day.
No live, statewide voting tracker or pollbook exists at this time. People who wait until election day to vote more than once may not get caught on that day but will eventually be found in the same way within 45 days, Renner said.
“They will be prosecuted,” she said.
Renner said there are four voter fraud cases active in Park County involving felons illegally voting.
All early votes, like all other forms of voting, are not counted until 7 p.m. of election day.
On election day and for early in-person voting, all of the county’s ballots are tabulated on 23 ES&S 250 voting machines recently acquired through state and federal funding.
The biggest of these machines, the DS450, which the county uses one for absentee counting, increases this quota to about 4,320 per hour, completing the job in 2-3 hours. The machine also scans every ballot into its memory card so staff can quickly review write-in ballots without having to physically handle those documents.
“It’s a dandy machine,” Odde said.
Casting votes
In Wyoming there are three ways to vote: in person at the polls, absentee and early. Mail-in voting, the automatic mailing of ballots, does not exist in Wyoming.
“We do not mail ballots to anyone who does not request a ballot,” Odde said.
The elections department mailed out about 6,000 ballots upon request on Sept. 18, which Odde said required an “all-hands-on-deck” effort from staff, spending two weeks preparing, and two days printing the labels and folding the ballots.
That was nearly double the number of ballots requested compared to the 2016 presidential election.
To request a ballot, a voter must sign a form in person or identification confirmed over the phone by a registered voter. To become a registered voter a person must provide valid identification and be a Wyoming resident. For a registered voter to change their address proof is preferred but not required. Renner said those who fraudulently commit this act will be charged with a felony.
According to the elections department, a qualified elector who leaves the state with the intent to make their residence elsewhere may vote by absentee ballot in Wyoming until they have met the residency requirements in their new state of residence.
Absentee ballots must be received by election staff on 7 p.m. election day Nov. 3. They can only be requested until the day before the election.
This may seem like a simple requirement but it is one not always adhered to; the elections department received two absentee primary election ballots more than a month after the actual primary this year.
Absentee ballots are contained in two different envelopes. When a request for an absentee ballot is submitted that request is entered into the elections department database, which exists internally off the internet. Once staff pulls absentees in batches, an address sticker is printed that will go on the outer envelope and a sticker containing a personalized barcode will go on an inside envelope.
These stickers are printed on long paper rolls that must be individually cut and hand-placed on the envelopes.
The blank ballots are separated by precinct in a different part of the office and did not arrive at the courthouse until shortly before it was legal for the county to mail them out to voters.
In a secure room installed with video surveillance, the staff keeps all ballots that have been mailed in prior to election day.
Last year, Odde attended a conference for election officials in Milwaukee, where they learned how to “put on free and fair elections for all Americans, not for parties,” he said.
“We don’t work for a party, we work for the elections department,” Renner added.
