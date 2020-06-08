Cody Regional Health is starting to see more patients again as services reopened throughout May.
CEO Doug McMillan said May surgery volumes increased due to a backlog of surgical cases that could not be done when the hospital temporarily stopped performing elective surgeries and procedures to prepare for a possible surge of COVID-19 cases in the region.
“Our admissions and patient days also began increasing in May,” he said. “Cedar Mountain Center opened back up in May. Other service volumes have gradually increased throughout the organization.”
The hospital also expects a boost in Emergency Department and outpatient visits based on the Yellowstone Park East Entrance opening up and the increased volume of tourists coming through Cody.
Volumes are still less than before COVID-19 in most areas of the hospital.
“We are glad to be providing care to the increased volume of patients seeking care,” he said. “We continue to closely monitor our patient volumes and staffing needs.”
As part of its plan to save money in the wake of reduced patient load, the hospital furloughed 48 employees from April 26 to May 22. So far 20 employees have returned to work, while salary reductions are still in place through July 4.
“The CRH staff has done a great job pulling together to support each other and the organization during the past few months,” McMillan said. “It has been difficult but our staff have been very supportive and have stepped up to assist in any way they can. I’m so proud of our CRH employees and providers.”
The hospital continues to screen all employees, providers, patients and visitors entering the facilities.
“The community and patients should be very comfortable coming to CRH to receive care at this time,” McMillan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.