Two brothers from Powell are wanted on charges for allegedly delivering methamphetamine to a confidential informant who was working with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation to catch them in the act.
Warrants for the arrest of Ivan Torres, 41, and Hugo Torres, 43, were issued by the Park County Sheriff’s Office Dec. 28. Now, each brother faces two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of attempting and conspiring to deliver a controlled substance.
Each count is a felony, punishable by imprisonment for no more than 20 years, a fine of no more than $25,000 or both.
According to the affidavit, the brothers allegedly committed these offenses between May 2021 and February of last year.
The investigation began after a confidential informant told DCI Special Agent Juliet Fish he had obtained methamphetamine from Ivan Torres on at least 20 separate occasions, meeting in Powell and in Cody and even on a dirt road near a farm in Burlington where Ivan worked at the time, in order to purchase the drugs, the affidavit said.
The confidential informant (CI) told DCI agents he believed Ivan gets the drugs he sells from a third brother, who runs a “pot shop” in California.
“[The] CI believes Ivan Torres’ brother brings the drugs to Torres in Wyoming,” the affidavit said.
In order to catch Torres, the CI worked with DCI agents to set up at least three undercover operations, according to the affidavit.
The first operation occurred May 11, 2021, in Powell.
After putting on a recording device, the CI met Ivan in the parking lot of Mr. D’s Food Center.
It was during this interaction that the CI also came into contact with Hugo Torres.
After the CI parked beside a black Chevy Tahoe in the parking lot, Hugo allegedly emerged from the passenger side of the vehicle and walked to the CI’s driver’s side window to deliver the drugs and collect the cash.
According to the affidavit, the baggie Hugo handed to the CI tested positive for methamphetamine.
After the CI left, DCI agents followed the black Tahoe to Hugo’s residence, also located in Powell.
In an interview with agent Fish the next day, the CI confirmed Ivan had been in the driver’s seat of the black Tahoe during the drug deal, the affidavit said.
The CI also identified Ivan and Hugo after being shown “unlabeled, known photographs” of the suspects, according to the affidavit.
The CI “positively identified” Hugo as “the person whom CI gave the money to and received the methamphetamine from,” the affidavit said.
And the CI “positively identified” Ivan as “the person driving the Tahoe and the person CI spoke with on the phone regarding purchasing the methamphetamine,” the affidavit said.
The second undercover operation occurred in June of 2021 after the informant contacted Ivan in order to buy more methamphetamine.
The CI was told Ivan’s friend would drop off the drugs, the affidavit said.
The CI, once again wearing a recording device, met with Ivan’s “friend” at Treasure Valley Seed.
That “friend” turned out to be Hugo.
“Hugo exited the Treasure Valley Seed building and walked to the passenger side of CI’s vehicle,” the affidavit said. “Hugo handed CI a small, jewelry sized baggie.”
The third and final undercover operation, which occurred before an arrest warrant was issued, took place in February of last year, according to the affidavit.
This time, the drug exchange took place in Cody.
The affidavit said the CI ran into Ivan in Cody, who then asked the CI if he needed anything, referring to drugs. The CI then reached out to agent Fish, who told the CI to set it up, the affidavit said.
The CI contacted Ivan asking for two grams of methamphetamine, and the two met at the Good 2 Go gas station on Depot Drive in Cody for the exchange.
When the CI arrived, Ivan exited the convenience store and got into the driver’s side of his vehicle while the CI got into the front passenger seat. The CI proceeded to pay $260 for the methamphetamine, the affidavit said.
Initially, arrest warrants were issued for the brothers in April of last year, but those warrants were vacated, meaning they were recalled, for reasons not mentioned in the affidavit.
The arrest warrants were then reissued in December of last year.
As of Jan. 17, the arrest warrants remained active, with neither Ivan nor Hugo having been apprehended by local law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.