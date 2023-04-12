John Linebaugh grew up in a world without guns — the weapons were banned in his family on account of a shooting accident that happened when his father was still in school.
Naturally, the ban ignited Linebaugh’s curiosity — and a passion that would stay with him his whole career, eventually resulting in the creation of the .500 and .475 Linebaughs.
These guns — “packable, practical and powerful,” Linebaugh told the Cody Enterprise in 1990 — quickly became favorites of handgun users around the world.
“The .475 and .500 Linebaughs have shot entirely through elephants, been carried alone against cape buffalo, and ... have made the name of their maker known around the world,” Editor Ray Ordorica wrote in the 1996 book “Handguns ‘96,” which is available in the Park County Archives. “... The world knows John Linebaugh today because he had a good idea and the integrity and guts to see it through.”
Linebaugh died March 19 at the age of 67, and was buried in Clark on March 28.
Linebaugh moved to Cody in 1978 after being born and raised in northwestern Missouri. He got a job pouring concrete and also worked as a cowboy for Hoodoo Ranch. And in the evenings, he indulged his passion for homemade handguns.
“I had no formal machine shop training at all,” Linebaugh wrote in “Handguns ‘96.” “I hadn’t gone to gunsmithing school. The highest-tech tools I had in 1982 were an electric drill and a bench grinder.
“I vividly remember going to the bank to try to borrow $900 to buy a flat-bed Atlas lather that had its date of manufacture etched onto its bed: 1938. I got the loan, got the machine home and trained myself, in very slow and crude fashion, how to turn and thread barrels and fit parts.”
Linebaugh’s first project was a modified .45 Colt — converting the six-shooter into a five-shot revolver and creating a stronger cylinder that could withstand the firing of higher-pressure ammunition.
This project gained recognition by magazines “American Handgunner” and “Guns & Ammo” in 1984. That same year, Linebaugh moved his family to Clark where he lived and worked for the rest of his life.
The success of the modified Colt paved the way for his most famous creations.
The .500 Linebaugh is a 50 caliber handgun cartridge, and one of the most powerful in terms of kinetic energy and momentum. Linebaugh acknowledged in “Handguns ‘96” that the cartridge was not a new idea, but one he perfected and developed through ingenuity and hard work.
“When I finished testing, I found we had a revolver that was beyond anything I could comprehend, even though I had built it myself from the ground up,” he wrote in “Handguns ‘96.” “It was unbelievable what it would do and how it would perform.”
When the .500 Linebaugh debuted in 1986, it was an “instant success,” he said. A month after the gun appeared on the August 1986 cover of “Guns and Ammo,” Linebaugh already had nearly 80 orders lined up.
Linebaugh followed the .500 with the .475 in 1988.
“The .475 does everything the .500 does, and it’s 100 fps (feet per second) faster with the same bullet weight of a slightly smaller caliber, which translates into increased penetration,” he wrote in “Handguns ‘96.” “... It will shoot through a bull elephant’s head like it was a block of cheese using special bullets.”
Again, his creation was heralded in the handgun world.
“If Dirty Harry was still working, he’d be using a .475 Linebaugh,” Wiley Clapp wrote in a 2002 “Guns and Ammo” article.
Linebaugh wrote in “Handguns ‘96” that his customers wanted something “bigger and better and different.” He gave it to them.
“It’s like having a big engine in a truck,” he told the Enterprise in 1990. “Even if you don’t use it, it’s nice to know you have it when you need it.”
In the same Enterprise article, Linebaugh said he fired each gun an average of 10 times during the building process, or as “often as it takes to make sure it’s absolutely functional and reliable.” He proofed each gun to guarantee its safety by using an overload bullet to make sure there were no flaws in the material.
“We’re constantly working to improve our overall technology,” Linebaugh told the Enterprise. “We constantly study data we receive from clients who have hunted in big game fields around the world.”
Over the years, Linebaugh’s work earned him considerable admiration in the handgun world, but he never stopped striving to create bigger and better guns.
“We don’t just sell guns, we sell a theory along with it,” Linebaugh told the Enterprise. “A gun is an extremely personal possession, an extension of the person himself. If you choose a weapon well and take care of it, it’s a trusted friend. It will let you down only if you let it down.”
