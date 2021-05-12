Distillery approved by P&Z

A distillery is moving to Alger Avenue after being approved Tuesday by Cody Planning and Zoning members, two weeks after the decision was tabled.
This time, with only one member absent, members approved the special exemption 5-1 for the owners to operate a distillery on the 1200 block of Alger without a limit on hours.
Distilleries are not specifically listed as being appropriate in areas zoned for general business, however multiple brewpubs and similar businesses have been approved in the past in the same zoning. It will include a tasting room with a 45-person capacity.
Several area residents raised concerns at the first meeting to discuss the issue, and prior to Tuesday’s meeting, two property owners sent letters, one on behalf of the distillery and one still concerned with various issues.
Scott Richard mentioned those issues when he voted against the approval. He had voted in favor of the distillery two weeks ago on the condition it could only be open until 10 p.m. Rodney Laib, who had also voted for approval with the hours limitation, was absent.
“I personally objected to restricting hours,” member Richard Jones said. “If they want to open 6-10, 2-5 or change hours during the week, I don’t think its our business.”
Tuesday morning city planner Todd Stowell visited the current location of Single Track Spirits on Sage Creek Road and said the owners answered the issues of safety and odor that some residents had been concerned about. He recommended approval with five conditions he said the owners were already committed to doing, including keeping storage in the building to reduce odor and separating production from storage to enhance safety, along with a sprinkler system.
“These aren’t like old moonshiner setups,” Stowell said. “They know what they’re doing.”
He said the main point of the variance review was determining the safety of a distillery in the location on Alger, and the owners had made him feel comfortable about their processes.
While many of the neighbors’ issues were tied to it being a business drawing a lot of people to what, at that point, is a relatively narrow street. The distillery has enough parking that it did not need a variance on that topic.
However, the business, on a lot zoned for general business, being so close to residences has caused some issues.
“Its an issue with downtown expanding to residential,” said neighboring home owner John McGee at the first meeting.
Kane Morris of Point Architects, representing the owners, said they were going above and beyond to ensure the business did not create issues with neighbors.
“We want this distillery to be an experience, a tourist experience, a way to highlight agriculture of the Big Horn Basin, as we get most grains from Powell,” co-owner Ben Westesen said.
