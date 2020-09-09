GILLETTE (WNE) – Arachnophobia can be expensive.
Just ask the 57-year-old woman who crashed her 2005 Toyota Tacoma into a 2006 Coachmen Camper on Thursday afternoon in Gillette.
She wasn’t hurt, but the camper and her Tacoma had more than $1,000 damage, according to Gillette Police.
The reason for the crash?
She was spooked by a spider that landed on her while she was driving. While distracted, she crashed into the camper, said Lt. Brent Wasson.
Police contacted the 55-year-old man who owned the camper and the driver was ticketed for improper lookout, Wasson said.
It is unclear if the spider survived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.